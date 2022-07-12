Louis “Hayden” Deveau

July 26, 1936 – July 12, 2022

Hayden was born July 26th, 1936 in Meteghan Nova Scotia. It wasn’t long before he made his way to Ontario to work in his mid-teens. Niagara Falls is where he met his bride, Centia. They were married in Grimsby on May 21, 1955 . Soon the children came along Norm (Catharine), Bev (Paul), Al (Kristin), Lynda (Evelyn).

Hayden and Centia raised their children in Beamsville and in 1987 retired to Chilliwack BC.

Hayden was the much loved “Opa” of Krista, Craig (Julie) Cody (Cassandra), Marc (Ale) and Scott (Ja Youn). Great Opa to Logan, Braeden, Jazmine, Hayden and Henry.

Survived by siblings Fred, Bobby, Jean and Lillian.

Hayden was a jack of all trades, self-taught entrepreneur, world traveller with Mom and lover of music.

As per Hayden’s wishes, there will be no service. However donations to the Alzheimers Society or Heart and Stroke foundation would be appreciated.

“When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure” Marla Rae

The Deveau Family.

Obituary-