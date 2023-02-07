February 7, 2023

In loving memory ~

Louie Gritchen passed away peacefully at the age of 84 at his home in Thrums. He was born in Waneta, B.C. to Louie and Elsie (Tarasoff) Gritchen.

He is survived by his wife Eileen, son Rod, daughter Victoria, grandson Jayden and daughter Leanna (Willis) and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Louie was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Pete, Harry, Paul and Alex and his sister Nellie.

He loved the peacefulness and beauty of nature that surrounded his home along the Kootenay River. He enjoyed gardening, amateur photography, huckleberry and mushroom picking and spending quality time with family and friends.

He embraced the Doukhobor culture wholeheartedly and strived to achieve the principle of Toil and Peaceful life. Louie participated in many peace walks and meetings that advocated for human rights, peace and social justice.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Louie’s memory are being accepted by the Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ (U.S.C.C.) care of the Iskra Fund or the Verigin Memorial Park Fund, Box 760 Grand Forks, B.C. V0H 1H0.

