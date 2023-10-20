In Loving Memory ~

In loving memory of Lorraine Baller, (Martin) who peacefully passed away at the age of 67 after bravely battling cancer. Lorraine was not only a devoted wife but also a cherished mom, nana, grandma, a much loved sister, cousin and a caring friend.

Her commitment to family extended far beyond her immediate circle.

The title of nana and grandma held a special place in her heart, and she reveled in creating lasting bonds with her grandchildren.

Though she may be absent in person, her memory will continue to live on in the stories and hearts of all those she touched.

May she rest in peace.Obituary-