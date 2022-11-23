December 1, 1932 – November 23, 2022

In loving memory ~

We are saddened to announce the passage of Lorna Mae Gardiner (nee Ritchie) at the Health Centre in Winkler, MB. Born in Victoria, B.C.

on December 1, 1932 to Robert Lorne Ritchie and Alice Emma (nee Jackson).

Lorna was an avid sports fan. She tried to attend all of her nieces and nephews games and could be heard cheering over the other fans. She

was a long time accountant with General Motors Holding.

Lorna spent ten happy years of her retirement in Salmon Arm where she was always happy to hop on the bus to town and chat with her

friends. She then moved to Morden, MB for her last two years to be close to her brother Ken (Debbie).

She was predeceased by her father and mother, brothers Gordon (Pearl) and Robert (Lorna) Ritchie. She leaves behind her son John

Campbell (Trisha), brother Ken Ritchie (Debbie), grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will take place.

Donations may be made in Lorna’s name to a charity of your choice.

