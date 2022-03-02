March 2, 2022

1929-2022 ~ Lois passed away after a lengthy illness on February 14, 2022, ensuring she would be forever in our hearts on that special day.

Lois was born in Vancouver and had so many good memories of growing up there, and spending summers at Stanley Park beaches and on Galiano Island with her family and Grandparents.

After graduation she knew she wanted to see more of the world, so she joined the military where she met her Scottish husband, Bill; shortly followed by three daughters. They lived in Edmonton, Germany and Cold Lake, finally settling in the Comox Valley.

During their postings Lois enjoyed many family trips and adventures through Canada, Europe, and the UK.

Lois was very kind, selfless and had a great sense of humour. She loved her children, adored her grandchildren, great Grandchildren, and had various hobbies that she excelled at. She could expertly knit, sew, crochet, and loved a good card or word game.

She will be sorely missed by her daughters, Lorna (Brian), Wendy (Craig) and Shauneen (Dean); her eight Grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Her beloved siblings, twin sister, Lorna, sister Valerie and brother Russell.

Lois was predeceased by her husband Bill. She is missed already but at peace.

A private celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks.



