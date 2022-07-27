November 24, 1941 – July 27, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

Les has passed away. He leaves his wife Helen, their two sons David (Margaret), Jamie (Shawna), his beloved Grandchildren Nolan, Abby, Emma and Holly. He was an almost brother to Janet McLean.

Les was an avid Formula 1 Racing fan, a voracious reader, a political junkie, and a music lover. He was a very curious person, always “doing his homework”, and loving every minute of it. Above all, he was a Baseball fan. His loyalty to the Atlanta Braves and his love of the game helped give meaning to his life and build an even stronger bond with his baseball loving sons.

Les lived a small but comfortable life in the last years, never complaining, just appreciating every moment and fighting hard for them.

His last year was enriched by Home Care Nurses and Community Health Workers who brought the world and laughter to him every day. He was so grateful to them. Dr. Rob Ramsay was his all time Hero.

Les’ family will honor his memory at the annual Family picnic in the summer.Obituary-