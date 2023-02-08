Len Synder

Born in Invermere B.C., on August 6th, 1953, Len was the third of five children. The Snyder Family moved to Nakusp in the early 1960s for his father’s work.

In 1972, Len married the love of his life, Linda Sanders. They remained in Nakusp, raising their two sons, Aaron and Cade.

Len, a loyal and dutiful worker, was employed driving a truck for various companies in logging and construction.

Len was a self-taught craftsman that eagerly shared his knowledge and ability. His handiwork is on display in many homes and yards in the Nakusp area.

After his health required Len to retire early, he was able to dedicate more time to his woodworking and discovered his new passion, spoiling his miniature donkeys. Len’s most notable passion project was the complete restoration of his 1948 Willys Jeep. He had extensive knowledge and a collection of war memorabilia, which he eagerly shared with those who showed interest.

Len’s welcoming nature made others feel at ease. He will be dearly missed by an extensive list of friends and family. He will live on in the hearts of his wife Linda, their sons Aaron (Harmonie), and Cade (Hustanya), and grandsons River and Gideon.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society in Len’s name would be greatly appreciated.

