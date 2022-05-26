It is with sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of Leena Rempel. Beloved Wife, Mother of 5, Grandmother of 9, Great Grandmother of 5 and friend.

Leena Pentti was born in Kookkola Finland and was raised by her Grandparents, Aunts & Uncles on the family farm as her Mother had become a single parent and worked in town as a tailor. She said that she was doted on by both her family and the town, and that when she went to visit her mother at work, she stopped all along the way to get cookies from the townspeople.

At the age of 15 she accepted her Mother’s offer to come to Canada with her. Here she learned English in a grade 1 classroom and progressed until she was trained as a nurse, a job she had when she met George Rempel at a dance about the age of 20 and there began her next adventure, having 5 children in the Crofton she loved where they lived overlooking the Georgia Straight for 57 years.

After the child rearing years had passed, Leena spent much time when not gardening or sewing, helping at the Seniors Centre or following George around and tapping her toes to his harmonica band. But more important was the time spent with or on the phone with friends, giving them the support they needed, and praying for them with George or at prayer meetings.

And while we will miss her, it warms our hearts to believe she is now back with her beloved George, but likely now she won’t feel the need to tell him to slow down on the corners.

A warm thank you to the fine nurses and caring staff at Dufferin Place who cared for Leena as though she was a member of their family for the last year of her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 11, 1:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 3318 River Road Chemainus, BC.

An email account has been created where you can submit any memories you have of Leena. It is memoriesofleena@gmail.com

Leena didn’t talk much about herself, so you may know something about Leena others don’t. She may have done something that you appreciated, or helped you in some way. Maybe you just have a cute anecdote about something that happened or maybe you would just like others to know what you appreciated about Leena.

A sentence, a paragraph, anything. Please submit it and we will include it in some way in either the service or as part of the reception area. If you are comfortable saying it out loud, please indicate that and we may invite you to stand in the congregation and say your memory or thoughts during the service. You may leave your name or not. We will respect your privacy. You may also mail it to Joyce S. Couillard, 6310 10 Ave SE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 1W5