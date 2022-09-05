Lauren Jean Driscoll-Bell

September 5, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

Our sister, Jeannie recently passed away courageously and with grace from asbestosis. She was born in Gimli, Manitoba to military parents.

Throughout her growing years, she travelled to many bases, including the Yukon, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and BC.

Jeannie was a passionate skier, talented artist, gardener, cook, knitter, and sewer, where she spent her working career creating costumes for

theatre companies, both in film and stage. She retired after 23 years with the Frederick Wood Theatre at UBC.

Jeanie was predeceased by her parents, Robert & Dorothy Driscoll, and her husbands Adam Irving Bell and John Pidgeon. She leaves to mourn her brothers Brian (Motoko), Glenn (Audrey), and sisters, Karen and Roberta (Gary), nieces Gortney, Morgan, Angeline and nephew Christopher.

Jeanie brought colour and texture to our lives, while living her life her way. At Jean’s request, a private family service will be held.

Obituary-