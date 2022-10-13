Larry Paulovich













In Loving Memory (1944-2022) ~

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Larry Paulovich.

Larry leaves behind his wife Diane of 55 years; sons Mark (June), Kevin (Alisha), Grandchildren Faith, Landon and Noah, who he adored. Larry also leaves behind his brother Brad (Debbie) and several nephews and nieces.

No public service will be held.

A private family interment will take place at a later date.

Obituary-