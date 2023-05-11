Larry Hill

In Loving Memory ~ A Celebration Of Life.
We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, stories, laughter, tears and to remember a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who is greatly missed.
When: Saturday June 17, 2023 @ 1:00pm
Location: Royal Canadian Legion
2141 Columbia Ave, Trail B.C.

