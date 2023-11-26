Kurath, Regina













November 26, 2023

In loving memory ~

Kurath, Regina – Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2023 in Surrey, BC. Predeceased by husband her Jacob and grandson Andrew. Regina will be greatly missed by her children Erich (Sylvia), Rudy (Suzanne), Marian (Paul), John (Joie), Fred (Lisa), and Peter (Marlene). She will also be greatly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 16 at Valley View Funeral Home at 2pm followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Regina’s memory to Alzheimer Society of Canada