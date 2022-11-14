In Loving Memory ~

It is with sadness we announce the passing of Knud Lyneborg in his 92nd year.

Knud immigrated to Canada from Esbjerg, Denmark in the 1950’s. Knud was a travelling salesman on the prairies in the 60’s and 70’s and owned businesses in the 70’s and 80’s. Many people will remember him as a cheery Purolator delivery agent up and down the island until his final retirement.

Knud was known for his joking nature. Always up for a good time and a few laughs.

Knud leaves behind 5 children and 10 grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He was especially proud of his grandchildren.

Knud loved Danish food, especially red cabbage. He hated cheese with a passion. Knud lived independently up until he was 92. He was a very tough old soul.

While he suffered from mesothelioma, he never gave up. The family thanks the nurses and care workers who cared for him during his final days and hours.

He leaves us with many great memories and he will be missed by all that knew and loved him.



