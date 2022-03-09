It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Richard Taylor (son, brother, cousin and friend to many). Kevin passed away suddenly at Royal Columbian Hospital while awaiting minor surgery.

Kevin is survived by his brother Neil (Shelly), nephew Travis, niece Danielle (Dalton), and his many cousins. He was predeceased by his father Norman and his mother Peggy.

Kevin had a very successful career as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He worked in construction and aggregate mining. His work took him all over B.C. and as far as northern Ontario. He had a natural talent for running machinery, and excelled at everything he did, earning him a reputation as “a good hand”.

He will be greatly missed by his family and his many, many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We would like to thank the staff at Ridge Meadows and Royal Columbian Hospitals for caring for Kevin.

Obituary-