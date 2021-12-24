December 24, 2021

In Loving Memory ~

Romans 8:18 “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed to us.”

In the quiet hours of the early morning you slipped off to be at peace in your Heavenly Father’s arms. There is no doubt in our minds that when He met you at the gates He kissed each of your cheeks and said “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Kevin Teschke was so many different things to so many different people. He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a friend, and a mentor. He shined his light into so many people’s lives. He was one of those people who brought so much light into the world that it still remains even after he’s gone.

His years of hard work eventually took their toll on his physical body. Though he became limited by pain he remained optimistic choosing to realize his dream of managing the park in Prince George with his wife at his side. We will forever cherish our memories of the time he spent there managing his “kingdom” doing daily rounds with his “chariot” waving at his campers.

He is survived by his wife Kathy and children Mathew and Larissa. His grandmother Grace, mother Sherry, and brothers Jason (Susan), Mark, Rocky (Karren), Myles (Karen), and Shane. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Bob (Claudia) and sister-in-law Laurie (Bob). The list goes on and on for the family members that he held dear to his heart including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is predeceased by his grandfather Bill, grandparents Renee and Karl, father Ken, step-father Jack, Aunt Lauretta, Uncles Jimmy, Darryl, and Gordie.

While the days ahead may be hard we celebrate in knowing he is now rejoicing in Heaven with those departed in a new body free from pain. We know that this is not goodbye but rather until we see you again. For now, he watches us from a distance.

We recognize the huge impact that Kevin had on the lives of others and to honor his memory we would like to extend an open invitation to those who knew and loved him to come see the realization of his dream at the park in Prince George. To honor his legacy we would like to continue to celebrate him in the years to come.