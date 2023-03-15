Kenneth Harry Koshey

In Loving Memory (1944-2023) ~

It is with great sadness and broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Ken Koshey at the age of 78. Ken was born on November 4th, 1944 in Dauphin, Manitoba, the second of three sons (Jack and Brian) born to Joseph and Mary Koshey.

Ken’s love of hockey began early in his life. At 15 years old he played Junior hockey with the Weyburn Redwings. Following his junior career Ken had a tryout with his life-long favourite team, the Detroit Redwings. Ken then moved on to Trail to play with the Trail Smoke Eaters and to pursue a career at Cominco.

Shortly after arriving in Trail, he met and married Lois (Gallamore) and together they raised two sons, Daryl and Kristopher, enjoying family life in Sunningdale. Following his own hockey career, he began coaching minor hockey players at all levels as well as Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Rossland Warriors.

In Ken’s later years of coaching, he enjoyed and found the younger kids most entertaining and rewarding. His coaching philosophy of being positive, patient and encouraging made him and all whom he coached enjoy the game. Ken loved the kids (and their parents) and they loved playing for him calling him “Coach Ken.”

Trail Minor hockey successfully named Ken for the “Kraft Hockey Goes On” contest and was the recipient of $20,000.

In 2021, at the age of 76 after 47 years Ken hung up his skates. Trail Minor Hockey Association recognized his 47 years with an award ceremony which later aired on Global News. That wasn’t the end of it, he missed it so much that he came out of retirement. He loved and looked forward to every practice and game and came away with many uplifting stories. (like, “Watch this Coach Ken” or “Do you think I’ll get the best player?” or “Give me a drink of water.”)

Ken’s second passion was spending time at his home and in his yard. Ken spent many hours laying in his yard rolling around trimming his lawn with scissors moving the sprinkler and pulling any weed that dared to grow.

Ken is predeceased by his wife Lois – one year ago.

He is survived by his son Daryl (Roberta): grandchildren; Karysa, Konner and Isabella, step-grandchildren; Paige and Dylan, and son Kristopher (Nicole): granddaughters; Kali and Kylee, and step-grandchildren; Kendle, Morgan and Mason, brothers Jack (Lorraine) and Brian (Tanya), niece Stephanie and nephew Steven.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law Helen (Lloyd) McLellan and his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 26th, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Cominco Gym. Bill Clark of Clark’s Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association at PO Box 273, Trail, BC V1R 4L5.

The family was very touched and appreciative of the tribute honouring Ken with one minute of silence at the game following the news of Ken’s death. Thank you to the Trail Smokeaters for putting that together.

Rest in Peace Ken. You will be missed and will always remain in our hearts.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.clarksfuneral.ca

Clark’s Funeral Services