Kenneth Ball

In Loving Memory ~

Ken passed away after a brief illness and stay at Moog & Friends Hospice House.

Ken was predeceased by his father, mother, stepfather, and son Jan Christian Ball in 2012.

He will be remembered by his wife, Lise C. Ball; brothers Walter Ball (Suzanne) & Charles Ball of Saint John, N.B.; ex-wife Lindsay O’Dwyer; daughter Lauren (Andrew) of Upper of Mission, B.C., (granddaughter Kristian, grandsons Arran and Matthew); son Jonathan Ball of Okotoks, AB; as well as Lise’s daughter Suzanne (Mervin) Luczak and their children and grandchildren of Edmonton, AB; son John (Toni) Berthiaume of Calgary, AB; as well as many extended family and friends.

Born in Woodstock, NB, and raised in Sussex and St. John, NB, Ken attended the University of New Brunswick and later worked as a draftsman for the N.B. Harbours Board.

Ken was a self-taught and later journeyman carpenter, which was his true passion. He later started his own home-building company, KenLin Construction, and was very successful.

After a move from Hampton, NB, to Calgary, AB, Ken was employed with the Calgary Board of Education, Maintenance Department, until his retirement.

2001 saw a move to Summerland, B.C., for a warmer climate and golfing. He was very active in the community, Chair of the Strata, and served on the board at the Summerland Seniors Centre. He played pool and poker with his buddies. Ken was an avid reader, particularly of history and mysteries.

Ken had an easy laugh and his own unique sense of humour. A loyal friend and loving father. He loved cooking and trying all types of food. He was also an accomplished pianist in his earlier years.

There will be no service by request. Ken’s wishes were to have his ashes interred with his late father in New Brunswick. His family will honour those wishes this summer.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Ken’s name, please consider Moog & Friends Hospice House, Penticton.

Condolences may be left at providencefuneralhomes.com

250-494-7752

Providence Funeral HomesObituary-