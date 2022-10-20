Keith David Greaves













In Loving Memory ~

There is a hole in our hearts since the sudden death of our loving son, father, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, Keith David Greaves.

Keith was born in St Joseph’s Hospital, in Comox, BC. The eldest of three children, beloved son and the father of two young sons, Landon and Parker, Keith cherished family above all else. Daisy, his chocolate lab was his faithful companion to the end.

Loved, remembered and missed by parents Jacqueline and Terry Greaves, brother Clayton Greaves (Jessica), sister Alexandra Greaves, sons Landon and Parker, grandparents Valdina McFadden and Dennis Hill, former partner Jessica Meyer, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by: Grandfather Keith McFadden, 1972; Grandmother June M. Greaves, 2003; Uncle Rory Keith McFadden, 2020.

