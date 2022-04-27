April 27, 2022

Sadly on Friday 15th, April 2022, in the care of the staff of Langley Lodge Care Home, Kathleen “Arlene” formerly Langley, BC, passed away at age 99.

Loving wife of Harry Silverwood, loving and adored mom of Doug Georgeson (Rita), Doreen Legare (Bernie), Dale Matthew (Stan), and Rick Beauchamp; stepchildren Wendy Silverwood (Don), David Silverwood (Sheila), Lisa Schaff (Dan), and very special Granny and Great Granny to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arlene will be missed by her loving family and friends.

Arlene is predeceased by her parents, siblings, husbands Lloyd Georgeson, Ed Beauchamp; stepchildren Paul Silverwood (Trudy), Linda McNicol (Martin), son-in-law Lloyd Legare, daughter-in-law Sheila Beauchamp, and grandson Kelly Georgeson.

There will be no service at this time due to Covid.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

