Karl Christophersen













October 31, 2022

We are sad to announce the passing of Karl Christophersen but know he’s at peace and joins his late wife, Gay and daughter, Marg. He leaves behind his daughter, Elena and grandchildren: Alexander, Danielle (Matt), Charlotte, Gabrielle and Nicholas and great grandchildren: Max and Lilly. ‘Moin, moin, Dad/Grandad/Opa!’

