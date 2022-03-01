It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Dawn Urquhart (Bourque) announce her passing.

Karen will be sadly missed by husband Brian Urquhart, son Darryl Bourque (Jillian), daughter Delaine Daae (Dallas), daughter Morgann Urquhart (Glenn), son David Urquhart and Eleena Urquhart.

Grandchildren Daylan & Dawson Bourque and Hunter & Beau Gorham. Mother Della Bourque sisters Meredith (Doug) & Sharon (Tony), along with nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Wilfred Bourque.

Karen was born in Prince George BC in early 1970 then in 1972 she was moved to Kitimat, BC where she spent her up to her teenage years. She played many sports & had many friends. She then left & moved to Edmonton in mid 1990, then in 1991 she met and soon married the love of her life Brian.

They settled in central Alberta where they raised their family.

Karen passed away with her family surrounding her with love. Karen’s lengthy battle with Scleroderma which included a double lung transplant, took her on January 9 2022. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn her passing.

A small private service was held January 13 2022

Memorial donations maybe made in the name of Karen Urquhart to the Red Deer Hospice Society, Canadian Transplant Association and Scleroderma Canada.

Family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Red Deer Hospice, University of Alberta Transplant Team and Red Deer Home Care for their care and compassion. Obituary-