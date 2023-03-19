Joyce A. (nee Knapper) St.Germain

In loving memory ~

There is another angel in heaven. Mom fought cancer courageously with a positive attitude and a big smile to the end. Mom left us the morning of New Years Eve to join Dad. They are walking hand in hand looking down on us with a big smile. Her journey is over and we were all blessed to be on the adventure with her. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Campbell River hospital for their dedicated care.

Joyce will be greatly missed by her family: son Paul St.Germain (Barb), daughter Teresa Foy (Andrew) grandchildren Jordan, Conlan (Kimberly), Carson and Avery, sister Brenda Zaharia and family, and sister Linda Brentnell and family. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Dwight St.Germain and brother Tom Knapper.

Her celebration of life will be held on June 10th at the Willow Point Hall at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation.