Joe Perreault is survived by his loving wife who has been by his side throughout life, Anita Perreault, which they would have celebrated 69 years of marriage next month, their children, Leo (Dione), Helen, Raymond and Joanne Perreault. Grandchildren: Jennifer (Patrick) Schulz, Sarah (Kelsey) Racine, Marcus Kurucz, Myranda Kaiser and Trent Kaiser. Great Grandchildren: Joshua, Nathanael, Samuel, Jonathan and Amalia Schulz, Natalie and Ben Racine.

Joseph was born and raised in Manitoba moving his family to BC in 1956 and by 1971 settling in White Rock where they have continued to reside in the same cottage for the past 50 years.

Joe retired at 66 years of age from Main Road Contracting stationed at the George Massey Deas Island Tunnel.

Thereafter contributing largely to the community on a volunteer basis.

Forever in our hearts.

