April 28, 1939 – July 25, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

Joseph Harvie Harris passed peacefully into the presence of his loving Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Harvie was born on April 28, 1939 to Joe and Dorothy Harris in Mirror Landing Alberta. While still young, his father moved his family to Nelson, BC where Harvie grew up. Being raised in a Christian home, he found and committed his life to Jesus Christ and faithfully served Him till his death at age 83.

In his early twenties Harvie worked as a crane operator for C.P. Rail, building rail lines and bridges. Around eight years later, he moved to Golden and started H.J Harris Contracting. For fifteen years he worked in construction in and around the Golden area.

In the summer of 1978, he met and later married his loving wife, Lil and they were married for 43 years.

In 1985 Harvie retired his construction business and went back to work for C.P. Rail. He began working as a track watchman in Kicking Horse Canyon but was later transferred to the newly constructed maintenance shops, working as a carman. He retired in 2004 at the age of 65.

Harvie had a deep love and passion for his family and his church. Over the years he was a faithful member of his church and spent many hours working in the children’s ministries, this included Kids Club, Model Club, Soap Box Derby and Go-Karts.

Harvie and Lil also took the church young peoples on camping and hiking trips. Along with working in the children’s ministry and young people, he volunteered his time to help with the construction of a church addition and regular maintenance on the church building.

Harvie loved his guitar and writing songs. He would often play and sing for his family and friends.

Left to remember him with love and appreciation are his family and children; wife, Lil; his daughters, Judee (Murray) Pattenden and Donna-Marie (Glenn) Lloyd; his children through marriage, Bob (Alison) Schweitzer, Grant (Cindy) Schweitzer and Lorrina Paul; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Also missing him are his sisters, Norma (Russ) Keyes along with Margaret (Derek) Hayes-Holgate.

Harvie was predeceased by his parents and brother Robert Harris, sister Inez Dupris, son Don Harris and grandsons Alan and Cody.

A Celebration of Harvie’s Life was held at Hindman Bowers Funeral Home on July 12, 2022.Obituary-