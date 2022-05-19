Johnny Georg Sr. Larsen













May 19, 2022

In loving memory ~

Father of Johnny Jr. and Isabella. Dad passed away peacefully at hospice on May 3rd. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He was predeceased by grandparents, Uncle J.B., and brothers Kare, Guy, and Neil, nephew James Larsen, and partner Lorraine George. Survived by Johnny Jr., Isabella, grandson Cache, mother Mary Donna Morris, father Geir Larsen, aunt Joan Dick, uncle Rune (Irene) in Norway, and many other family members and friends.

No service by request. Donations may be made to charity of your choice. Obituary-