John Robert Connor













Survived by Barbara, wife of 68 years, daughters Nancy Connor and Gail Butler(Rick), 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and brother Jim.

After graduating from UBC, John worked as a Mechanical Engineer at Scott Paper and MacMillan Blooded.

After retiring he volunteered with Mission Community Policing, Tetra Society of North American and restore over 500 bicycles for the Mission Christmas Bureau.

He enjoyed travelling, RVing with his family, curling, and working in his garden.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Tetra Society of North America in John’s name would be appreciated. 2285 Clark Dr., Vancouver, BC V5N 3G9 or online at tetrasociety.org.Obituary-