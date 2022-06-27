June 27, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with much sadness we announce the passing of John, a devoted husband, father and uncle. John was predeceased by his daughter Lori and is survived by his loving wife Cheryl & daughter Toni (Kevin).

Johns journey began when he left Alberta forestry to pursue a business venture with his wife Cheryl along his side to operate La Bella Vista fishing resort and then moved on to house renovations once the resort closed. John made many friends along his travels with his sense of humour, kind heart and a welcoming smile. John will be sadly missed.

No service upon request.

