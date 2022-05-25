John MacKenzie Hall













May 25, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Hall on May 25, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Rita, his sons John (Yvette), and Ken (Kathy), his grandchildren Mackenzie and Kenneth, his sister Elizabeth Warren, and many nieces.

He was predeceased by his father Kenneth Charles Hall, his mother Gertrude Gandall and his brother Art Hall.