In loving memory ~

Terrace resident John Klukas died in July of 2022. He was 64 at the time of death. John was born Johannes Gunther Klukas in Calgary Alberta on June 25, 1958, to parents Emil and Else Klukas. He was the second of six children. John grew up with his family in Old Remo where he would help his family plant and harvest strawberries and other crops during summer and later attend school in Thornhill and Terrace. Though John would struggle through most of his life with mental health issues, his colourful renditions of hits from the Bee Gees remain among his siblings’ fondest memories. He is survived by his mother Else, his sisters Heidi (Scott) and Christa (Brian) and his brothers Gary (Rose) Andrew and Alex. He was preceded in death by his father. John was well known in Terrace for his friendly smile and demeanour and will be missed by many. A memorial celebration is planned for December 6. For those who would like to honour him, the memorial will be held at 1:30 pm at MacKay’s Funeral Home, 4626 Davis Ave. Terrace.