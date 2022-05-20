May 20, 2022

June 29, 1952 – May 9, 2021 ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the one-year anniversary of the passing of our father, grandfather and husband John at the age of 68.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland this is where he met the two loves of his life. His wife Annette……and fishing.

Dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer and passed quickly surrounded by his family.

An avid fisherman he was famous for taking people on a ‘quick trip’ described as a ‘couple hours’ only to get them back to shore in the wee hours of the evening from their fishing adventure!

He was in his element posing for a picture with the biggest catch of the day. From a 30 lb salmon to a giant sturgeon that was released back into the deep.

He is survived by his loving wife Annette, three sons Colin, Kevin, Derek, his grandchild Wallace, and his faithful dogs Daisy and Bodie.

We miss you and think about you every single day Dad! Love you!

PS- Special thank you to all who have supported us and been so kind over this difficult year. You’re kind gestures of flowers, cards, meals and stories about Dad are more appreciated than you will ever know. Thank you!





