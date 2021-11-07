September 27, 1918 – November 7, 2021

September 27, 1918 – October 07, 2021

In loving memory ~ Dad entered into eternal peace and is now home with his Lord. Predeceased by our Mother Lyla (Diamond) Lillian McLellan (McConnell) on Nov 12, 2014. Dad was born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, the son of the late Barbara and Angus McLellan. Dad’s mom passed away when he was young, he moved to Vancouver BC with Catherine MacDonald (Grandma Mac). Dad was conscripted into the Canadian Army during WWII and was first stationed in Vernon BC. This is where Dad met the “Love of his life”, our mother, Lyla, and they fell in love for 71 years, now together forever. He was also stationed in England and was part of the Liberation of the Netherlands. After returning from WWII, Dad & Mom were married on July 6, 1946, and lived in Vancouver for most of their married life. Both Mom and Dad had distinguished working careers at the Vancouver General Hospital, they retired together in 1983, and moved to Langley, BC. in 1991.

They have 9 children, Terry (Bev), John (Betty), Don (Kim), Pat (Bev), Mike (Clare), Robert (Laura), Bev, Cathy (Ross), Jude (Scott), 23 grand children and 11 great grandchildren. Dad was a loving and caring husband and a wonderful father who brought great joy to his family and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Prayers will be held at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 20676 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC on Friday, Nov. 5th at 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6th at 1 pm. The family would like to thank all of Dad’s caregivers at Clayton Heights and to his friends and extended family. Obituary-