In Loving Memory (1932-2022) ~

The family of John Chomlack of Summerland, BC is saddened to announce his passing at the age of 89 years. John was one of twelve children born to Mary and Nazar Chomlack.

John will be lovingly remembered by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary; children, Jody (Kelly) of Spruce Grove, AB and Leeza (Scott) of Bawlf, AB; grandchildren, Morganna, Kamryn and Devin; sisters, Lillian, Irene, Marion and Carrie; brother, William; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his granddaughter, Cassandra and several siblings.

There will be a Graveside Service at Canyon View Cemetery in Summerland, BC on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:30 am for family and close friends, followed by a Service of Remembrance at 1:00 pm at the Summerland Baptist Church.

In lieu of other tributes, donations in John’s memory would be gladly accepted to the Salvation Army at https://salvationarmy.ca or to Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.ca.

