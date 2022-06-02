After a challenging journey with breast cancer, surrounded by love, Johane slipped away at the age of 62. She will live on in the hearts of her spouse Eric Pattison, sister Suzanne Fortin, brother-in-law Claude Lachapelle, niece Karine Fortin-Lachapelle and spouse Nicolas Daigle, and niece Camille Fortin-Lachapelle.

Johane grew up in Blainville, QC with her parents Julien Fortin and Louisette Quirion, both from Lac Drolet, QC, and attended Laval and Ottawa Universities.

Johane came to White Rock, BC in the 1980s with the first cohort of young teachers from Quebec for the start of French immersion in Surrey schools. Johane’s last posting was as principal of École Laronde where she coined the school motto: “Vivre en Français”.

Johane loved living by the beach in White Rock and her circle of friends and colleagues, many from the expat Francophone community. She lived with a true “joie de vivre”, rising to any occasion for fun and adventure, and always in style.

Building their dream home in the Comox Valley with Eric was an exciting project. They enjoyed many travels, family visits to Quebec, jazz tours to New York and hiking to remote beaches. To all her students, friends and colleagues Johane would say: “live happy, thoughtful lives and just go for it!” She will be profoundly missed.

Our true thanks to the staff at Melville Hospice and the Fraser Health Home Support and Home Health teams for their excellent and compassionate care. Donations to BC Cancer and White Rock Hospital Foundation are suggested to honour Johane. A celebration of life will be held in due course.