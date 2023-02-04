August 15, 1926 – February 4, 2023

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our matriarch; our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Joginder Kaur Sidhu.

She passed away in the early morning hours of February 4, 2022 at the age of 95 surrounded by her family. Joginder Kaur was born in village Dhudike, India on August 15th, 1926 and with the help of her brothers immigrated to Canada in July 1963. She spent many years working in different farms and eventually at Berryland Cannery.

She was predeceased by her husband Kartar Singh Sidhu and her daughter Suhkwant Kaur Kingra (Gian).

She is survived by her children, Nahar Singh Sidhu (Harjinder), Malkeet Kaur Bhangu (Parmjit), Jaswant Singh Sidhu (Manjit), Bam Singh Sidhu (Sindy).

She is lovingly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Joginder Kaur will always be remembered as a jovial, kindhearted, approachable, and dedicated mother to all. She was the pillar of our family and a friend to all those that she encountered. Her daily telephone check-in calls will be dearly missed.

Everything that this family has accomplished has been due to the love, support, and guidance Joginder Kaur bestowed on them. She has been the catalyst for not only her children’s success, but her grandchildren’s as well.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday February 13th, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Fraser River Funeral Home, Abbotsford, BC, 2061 Riverside Road.

Prayers and lunch to follow at the Khalsa Diwan Society Abbotsford, 33094 South Fraser Way.

Joginder Kaur cared the most for the health and well-being of others, and we know that many will wish to pay their respects. However, we ask that if you are feeling ill or have not been double vaccinated, please view Joginder Kaur’s funeral on the live stream offered by Fraser River Funeral Home. The funeral home website is www.frccs.com and click on”Watch Live”.