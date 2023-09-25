Joe Ferreira













In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He lived a good long life and was surrounded by family who loved him dearly.

He is now at peace with God and his spirit will live in our hearts forever.

Please join us in celebrating his life at Saint Patrick’s Church 34 S. Alder St., Campbell River on September 30th, at 10.00 am.