April 19, 2022
Celebration of Life Sunday, May 1st, 1:00 PM SASCU Community Centre.
The family of Joan O’Brien invite all who had the privilege of knowing our dear Mom to join us to celebrate her life. After the tribute & slide show, there will be an open microphone to share memories and stories of our Mom. Light refreshments to follow.
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure
- Search
- Home
- Subscribe
- News
- Sports
- Coronavirus
- Cannabis
- Travel
- Podcasts
- Video
- Opinion
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Contests
- Contact Us