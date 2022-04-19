Joan O’Brien

April 19, 2022
Celebration of Life Sunday, May 1st, 1:00 PM SASCU Community Centre.
The family of Joan O’Brien invite all who had the privilege of knowing our dear Mom to join us to celebrate her life. After the tribute & slide show, there will be an open microphone to share memories and stories of our Mom. Light refreshments to follow.
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure

