Joan O’Brien













April 19, 2022

Celebration of Life Sunday, May 1st, 1:00 PM SASCU Community Centre.

The family of Joan O’Brien invite all who had the privilege of knowing our dear Mom to join us to celebrate her life. After the tribute & slide show, there will be an open microphone to share memories and stories of our Mom. Light refreshments to follow.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure