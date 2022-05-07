October 16, 1951 – May 7, 2022

With heavy hearts we announce our mom has returned to heaven.

Joan was born in London, Ontario on October 16, 1951, to John (Jack) and Mary Matheson. A little sister for “Jack” Jr and Janice (Kingswell). As an air force ‘Brat’ they were stationed throughout Germany, France, the Maritimes but mostly in Ontario where she came to meet her best friend Nola Jarvis (Hastings). She attended St.Thomas-Englin University and became a Registered Nurse, graduating class of 1974. Relocating to the Comox Valley in 1976 when she met and married Jack Campbell in 1977 (later divorced in 2005) they had 2 children. Joan utilized her immense capacity for love and caring in her career as a nurse working at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox, in the Doctor’s office, and in old-age homes. Mom displayed her strength and perseverance by destroying Doctor’s prognosis after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in the ’80’s and fought through surgery and treatment without ever showing any signs of it bringing her down.

Joan cherished her family and friends, young and old, but especially young. There wasn’t a child that she didn’t delight in being around and the smiles she displayed when meeting kids (or seeing her own) could turn a bad mood faster than anything. She found solace in friendships and made connections easily with her warm and infectious smile. Devoted friends Dean & Susan Petersen came to know her well and remained committed to maintaining her in their life throughout it all. Joan became a resident of the Views at St. Joseph’s in 2010 where she was a favorite among the staff, always greeting them with a warm smile and an understanding ear. The views became an extended family to Joan and particularly her devoted daughter who will forever be grateful for their love, care, and facilitation of their loving relationship.

We are all better for having had her in any part of our lives and she will be missed dearly as she serves as an angel in heaven, no longer on earth.

Joan is survived by her son Johnathon, daughter Amy (Scott), Grandson Whelan and his expected brother, and her Sister Janice Kingswell. Joan was predeceased by her brother John “Jack Jr” Albert Matheson, her parents John “Jack” and Mary Matheson and her In-laws Redvers “Ray” & Harriett Campbell.

A ceremony will take place in the spring to celebrate Joan’s life. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the Brain Tumor Foundation.

Obituary-