In Loving Memory ~

Together again.

The family of Joan Dale (Rhodes) wish to announce her passing at the age of 84 in Duncan BC. She joins Les, her husband of 65 years who passed in June 2021.

She is survived by daughter Susan Queen, sons Vincent and Darrell Dale. Grandchildren Danielle, Darrell Jr, Mark, Stephanie, Jacob, Nathan, Amanda as well as 5 great-granddaughters and a great-grandson.

Mom met the love of her life, a sailor named Les, on a blind date while working at the communications branch in Naden. They married in 1955 and so the adventure began. Mom was full of life and was often the instigator of many fun times. As a family we enjoyed many camping adventures all over Vancouver Island.

Mom always made sure everyone had a seat at the table and lots of good food to eat. Those were fun days filled with lots of laughter that we will remember always.

Mom was known far and wide for being the “hostess with the mostess”. Her famous butter tarts and chocolate Dodo’s were enjoyed by many at the campground, the rink, but mostly at the many gatherings in their home.

After moving to the Cowichan Valley, Mom operated a home daycare. She was “Auntie Joan” to many and loved them all as her own. She was honored to have played a small part in their journey to becoming amazing adults.

Mom had a kind and generous heart and loved having her family nearby. She had a great sense of “haha” but maybe not so much when we were teenagers.

We miss you both but take comfort in knowing you’re together again and heading west into the wild blue yonder.

A family celebration will be held at a later date. Obituary-