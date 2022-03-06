1949 – 2022

In loving memory ~

Loved and deeply missed by his wife Pat, son Michael (Kelley), daughters Mandy and Krista (Mike), ten grandchildren, brothers Buck (Marg), Joe (predeceased), Mike (Linda), sisters Joyce, Rose and nephews and nieces, in-laws Sharon (Chuck) and Dave and their children and grandchildren.

After 35 years in the military, he dabbled in a variety of jobs but two favourites were making and selling golf equipment and counselling people as a certified financial planner. Favourite hobbies were golfing, birdwatching, travelling and laughing over a beer with friends and family. His true calling was collecting, buying, selling and trading coins, precious metals and jewelry. Jim was forever on the search for treasure.

He was always ready with his big grin and hearty laugh. His quick wit often led him into territory where, as the saying goes, angels feared to tread – but not Jim. If he got himself into trouble, he was the first to laugh loud and long.

He volunteered at the Salvation Army food bank so, rather than sending flowers, it would please him if you donated to the local Salvation Army in his name.

We appreciate any memories shared on the Yates Memorial site at www.yatesmemorial.ca/listings

Yates Memorial Services