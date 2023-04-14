Jim Bernard

1941-2023 ~

(Jim prepared his own words to be shared when he left this world

As I look back on my life, I want everyone to know that I fully enjoyed my time here on earth.

I was born during wartime, December 1st, 1941, and grew up in post war prosperity and opportunities. My family was loving and supportive and we had many happy times together.

Entrepreneurial and hard working by nature, I worked hard to make my goals a reality. Successes, and some failures, all were part of the journey.

I always said that marrying Eileen was the best decision of my life. Not always easy, but our curiosity, humor and diverse interests, always made life interesting and rewarding.

After I retired, a few times, I found a new calling in volunteering, helping offenders reintegrate into the community, Peer Counseling, Community Volunteer for the Income Tax Program, Board member for Senior Resources, Operation Red Nose, Financial literacy, ESL, Community Drivers and Bowls of Hope.

In the giving was the getting.