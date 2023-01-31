Jeremy ‘Jer’ Prescott Mann

In Loving Memory ~

It is with extreme sadness and deep regret that we announce the loss of our son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, and friend.

Jeremy was born on June 29, 1980, in Nelson and was 42 years old when he left us to carry on in his next life journey. Jeremy’s objective in life was ‘to learn as much as he could about things he enjoyed’. We marvel at all that he did in that short life.

He attended Rosemont, Blewett, Trafalgar, graduating from LVR in 1998.

Jer worked for a moving company, auto wrecker, carpenter apprentice, cook in a fast-food restaurant, until he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and started as an apprentice plumber. He attended College of the Rockies to complete the course and became a Red Seal journeyman plumber and gasfitter. He specialized in service where he could hone his service and technical skills. Jeremy was good at troubleshooting and excellent with his customers.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and appreciated the beauty of the great outdoors. He loved quadding, boating, and waterskiing in the summer, and in the winter enjoyed snowmobiling, and even did a few runs on the river one summer.

There were so many things he had planned. Gone too soon….

Jeremy was predeceased by his grandfather, Ernie Kubisch, Oma and Opa, Elli and Jacob Mann, uncles Horst and Helmuth.

He is survived by his grandmother Heidi Kubish, parents Werner and Lorry, brother Richard, sisters Kendra (Mike Lam), Erika (Mark) Chernenkoff, nieces Caitlin, Cora, Ryleigh, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

He was constantly making new friends but never forgetting the old. He was the kind of friend that even if you didn’t see him often or for a long time, it was like yesterday when you got together. Jer was known for his kind and generous spirit, his time and expertise and of course his super big hugs!

Jeremy had a Heart of Gold and is Always in our minds and hearts and will be Forever missed.

He will be another special angel for us.

Details of a celebration of life will be announced soon.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Janet at Thompson Funeral Service for her compassionate assistance and the support of neighbours, friends, and business customers who brought food, flowers, and the many offers to help during this difficult time. Our sincere thanks.

Obituary-