November 1, 2022

In loving memory ~

The Daly family is sad to announce the passing of Jennifer Penner-Daly. A woman filled with Love and Life.

A devoted mother to her four children Heidi, Allistair, Hilary and Hannah and her four grandchildren. She is predeceased by her mother, father and brother, and is survived by her sister and her Spouse. An amazing soul who loved deeply, who always looked on the bright side of life and was there whenever you needed a helping hand.

To know her was an honour. She will be deeply missed by anyone who knew her, she was a fighter through and through. Rest easy.

There will be a service held at the Evangelical Free Church (church on 11th) on 11th Ave, Williams Lake, BC at 11:00 am November 8th, 2022. Feel free to wear bright colours if attending, as she always asked isn’t there another colour besides black.