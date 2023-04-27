Jennifer Clark

In Loving Memory ~

Jennifer was born in Los Angeles and moved to Victoria when she was four, spending most of her youth in James Bay. The roots she created here ran deep with lifelong friendships forged and where innumerable escapades ensued with her friends exploring every nook and cranny of the Royal B.C. Museum, in the kitchens and underbelly of the Empress Hotel, at Beacon Hill Park and at the beach. She knew and loved every inch of the ‘hood’.

When Jennifer finished high school and turned 18, she proudly became a Canadian citizen. Graduating from the Hotel and Restaurant Management course at Camosun College; while working for a few Victoria hotels she had a chance encounter with a mystery man who later became her husband.

Sandy and Jennifer’s 30-year love affair with the west coast began when they both accepted positions at the Canadian Princess in Ucluelet, B.C. They were married on Valentine’s Day 1994 at the original Wickaninnish Restaurant in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve; and soon acquired and operated Matterson House Restaurant for 22 years.

Jennifer (and Sandy) loved to travel. They immersed themselves in many cultures with Puerto Lopez, Ecuador being their favourite. One of her proudest achievements was the gruelling four-day trek to the Lost City of Columbia.

After “retirement”, Jennifer happily worked at both the Black Rock Oceanfront Resort and The Float House Restaurant, ensuring that their love for travel and adventure would continue.

From birth, Jennifer was calm, peaceful, and even-tempered. She worked hard, was tenacious (NOT stubborn), unpretentious and possessed the ability to accurately ‘read’ a person. Her quick wit, fun-loving, and outgoing nature ensured close connections to family and friends. She loved to walk, had a passion for golf, and enjoyed music as well as attending concerts.

Jennifer was an avid reader, you’d find her with book-in-hand on a beach, at home or with her book club (more wine than books) and the Times Colonist was a must. Gardening grounded her and good food was always in the mix. Jennifer loved and lived life to its fullest, always with one of her adored Dalmatians at her side.

During her very brief illness, the grace and love Jennifer displayed for her family and friends was unsurpassed. Her departure has left a hole in the hearts of everyone she touched. She is survived by her beloved husband Sandy, stepson Tyson Clark (Kim Koh), mom Susannah Mihail (late Jim Hale), dad Bob Miers (Gail Branton), sister and step brother Halcyon Miers (James Gagan and nephews Henry and Charlie) and Zac Miers, sister and brother-in-law Maureen and George Jennings, and “brothers” and “sister” Steve, Doug, Scott and Nicole as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and untold numbers of friends (especially Barb and Lara) and acquaintances.

She was predeceased by her beloved brother Josh Miers.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 13, 2023 in Ucluelet at the Ucluelet Community Centre at one pm. If desired, donations may be made to the B.C. Cancer Foundation.