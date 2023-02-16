Jennifer Beatrix Dundas Horton

February 16, 2023

In loving memory ~

Jenny was born in Leopoldville, Belgian Congo, moved with her parents to England at 4 months of age, then to Toronto in 1953. The family moved back to England in 1957, but returned to Canada in 1958, living in Toronto for many years.

Jenny was the first of 3 children in her family: Elspeth Alida Dundas Delaney (California); Veronica Creighton (deceased).

Jenny completed her Fine Arts degree at the University of Toronto in 1972. Her academic focus was the history of fine art. Jenny met and married the eternal love of her life, Keith Douglas Horton while at University – she told many people that she went to University to get letters before (Mrs.) and after her name (B.A.). They were married in 1970 and they always pointed out that they kind of grew up together. While they were married, Jenny worked summer jobs at CFTO TV in Toronto and at Canada Customs and Immigration at Toronto International Airport, where she was one of those front-line officers everybody meets coming off an international flight. She was one of the very few women doing the latter at the time.

Jenny and Keith moved to Edmonton in 1972, but not the normal way – they each drove a Honda 350 motorcycle to get there. Keith attended graduate school at the University of Alberta while Jenny supported them by working first at building trusses for mobile homes and later at Canada Post.

They moved to Kitchener-Waterloo in 1977 after Keith graduated and took up a position at Wilfrid Laurier University. Jenny took official retirement at the ripe old age of 28. But she was never idle. Jenny thoroughly enjoyed cooking, and she was very good at it (much to Keith’s delight), but perhaps because she hated housework so much, she got involved in a variety of things, most notably knitting, sewing, woodworking, and traditional rug hooking. She became highly proficient at each of these skills, never shying away from challenging and time-consuming jobs. Rebuilding a kitchen from scratch and one very large rug hooking project come to mind for many people.

In 2003, Jenny took up Scottish Country Dancing in Kitchener-Waterloo. From the beginning, she thoroughly enjoyed dancing and was eventually able to drag Keith into participating also. Her dancing was limited somewhat after the first of 2 knee replacements in 2013, but she was always on the floor when one of her favourite dances came up. Jenny and Keith shared a passion for travel. Among other trips, they spent a year living in New Zealand, they travelled around North America for 15 months living full time in their 5th wheel, and they joined an 80-day cruise around South America and the Antarctic. There were also several trips to Europe, along with travels in their RV. The picture of Jenny is her happily waiting to board a cruise ship in Southampton in 2022.

Jenny and Keith also had a love of dogs. All of their dogs, Laddie, The Bandit, and Kiwi, went with them almost everywhere. In addition to their own dogs, they fostered a service dog while in Waterloo.

Jenny’s illness in February lasted approximately 3 days. Her ruptured aorta was treated with utmost skill and compassion by the amazing and dedicated staff at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, but Jenny eventually succumbed after fighting her utmost. Keith was at her side throughout. He and all their family and friends miss her dearly for all she was, including her compassion for others, and her joyful and outgoing personality. We all love you, Jenny.

Jenny has been cremated, after donating many organs. There will be a Celebration of Life in Parksville at a later date. Please, no flowers, but donations to the Lions Foundation Service Dog program in Oakville, ON, your local SPCA, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, or the charity of your choice would be a fitting tribute to Jenny’s life. Also, because Jenny received many blood transfusions during her brief illness, a donation to any local blood bank by anybody who can do this would be greatly appreciated.

Obituary-