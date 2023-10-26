In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jeffrey Alexander Lipsett. Jeff was born April 16, 1959 in Bralorne BC. The Lipsett family eventually moved to Salmon Arm for the start of Jeff’s Dad’s medical practice.

Jeff grew up an avid athlete playing baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball. After high school he attended UBC in Vancouver, becoming a Registered Professional Forester. Jeff came back to Salmon Arm and worked for the Ministry of Forests and then Federated Co-op now known as Canoe Forest Products for 36 years.

Jeff was an outstanding family man and an active volunteer, coaching basketball, baseball, blastball and hockey. Jeff was passionate about fishing and spent many hours perfecting the art of tying flies. Jeff loved a good joke (especially dad jokes) and was the most kind, gentle, loving, husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and brother-in-law.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Cathy; his children Alex (Clayton) Barthel, Bobby (Madi), Erika (Brett) Bulmer; his grandchildren Luka, Jake and Declan Barthel and Elliott Bulmer; his brother Burke (Wendy); sister Janet (John); his in-laws Ron and Marg Hagardt, Bill and Margot Hagardt and Dawn and Lorne Hawrys; and his many loving nieces and nephews.

Jeff was predeceased by his father Barry Lipsett and mother Phyllis Lipsett.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre Saturday October 28th at 2:00pm. If you wish to share a story or condolences about Jeff you can send an email to jefflipsettmemorial@gmail.com.

Jeff volunteered for the Kidney Foundation and the family would ask in lieu of flowers, a donation in his name would be preferred.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.bowersfuneralservice.com