January 26, 1935 – October 26, 2022

Jean Yvonne Oestreich was born on January 26, 1935 to parents Bill and Alice Dilts. She was raised in Waldo and on the family ranch in Plumbob.

Jean married Gordon Peasley July 21, 1956. Soon afterward the couple welcomed three daughters: Norine in 1957, Sheryl in 1958, and Lynda in 1960, and in 1962, their son Clint completed the family. Sadly, in June of 1966, Gordon died at the young age of 30, leaving Jean with four children under the age of 9 years.

On September 7, 1972, Jean married her second husband, Gordon Oestreich. Jean and her children moved back to Waldo to live with Gordon at the place now known as the Oestreich RV Ranch where Jean remained until her passing.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, husbands Gordon Peasley and Gordon Oestreich, sisters Lil Willems, Hazel Durham, Nancy Lancaster, and Connie Bolen, her brother Buzzy Dilts, and grandsons Blake Czernicki and Quenten Peasley.

Jean will be forever missed by her daughters Norine (Lance) McLennan, Sheryl (Brian) Fahselt, and Lynda (Les) Czernicki, her son Clint Peasley (Alta), grandchildren Joyelle, Cory, Tina, Chrystal, Travis, Clayton, Amy, Jacob, Stephanie, Emylou, Charlie, Logan, Richelle and Shyla, and twenty-eight great grandchildren. Also left to mourn her passing are siblings Loretta Wales, Herb Dilts, Bob (Donna) Dilts, Sheila (Pat) Daniels, Dennis (Mae) Dilts, and Patsy (Fred) White as well as several nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie, and Dr. Vaid and the Emergency Room nurses at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook for the wonderful care and attention given to Jean. We would also like to acknowledge all those who have reached out to us during this difficult time; your thoughtfulness is truly appreciated.

In Jean’s memory, donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital of your choice, or to Angel Flight East Kootenay.

Memories & condolences shared at www.cherishedmemoriesfs.com Arrangements entrusted to Cherished Memories Funeral Services Ltd.

