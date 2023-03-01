July 13, 1947 – March 1, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jean Ruth Mary Tibbles (née Lavington), a beloved member of the Quesnel community. Jean passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023, at the age of 75.

Jean was born on July 13, 1947, in Quesnel, British Columbia, to pioneers Harold (Dude) and Ruth Lavington. She spent her childhood in Quesnel, British Columbia, and grew up as a pioneering rancher. Jean attended school by correspondence and later attended UBC where she graduated with a science degree.

In 1970, Jean married the love of her life, John Tibbles, and together they raised two children, Michael and Alan. Jean was a devoted wife and mother, and her family was the most important thing in her life. She took great pride in her children’s accomplishments and was always there to offer support and guidance.

Jean was a kind, caring, and generous person who was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She had a passion for her faith and volunteering, and was involved in many organizations over the years, including the Shantymen, Hixon Fire Department, and WTC. Jean also enjoyed many hobbies, including reading, gardening, and knitting.

Jean is survived by her husband John, her sons Alan (Jesi) and Michael (Quennie), and her four grandchildren Haley, Emma, Megan, and Wyatt.

Jean will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held in her memory in May 2023.

Donations in Jean’s memory may be made to the BC Children’s Hospital.

Obituary-