In Loving Memory ~

With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Janet Marion Joy, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Janet spent her life devoted to the Catholic church, serving as President and Treasurer of the CWL, Coordinator for Religious Education, Bible Study Leader, and for 33 years, the Librarian at the Good Shepherd Church.

Janet was soft spoken, well read, and very knowledgeable about all things religious. She cared deeply about everyone, spending countless days helping all of us. Janet was never dominating, and had a special laugh we will always remember.

She was a fantastic cook, sharing food made with love. Comforting us when we were sick, gentle and understanding during difficult times, Janet had a profound sense of peace, was well loved by everyone, and will be dearly missed.

Predeceased by her husband Douglas Joy. Survived by: sister Nancy Crichton, brother Ted Lumley, children Lawrence Joy (Chris), Raymond Joy (Amalia), Linda Johnston (Doug), Carmel Joy-Schlase (Bob), 13 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and extended family.

Funeral Mass: Friday October 6th 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Church 2250 150 St, Surrey, BC

In lieu of flowers, Janet requested donations to South Fraser Pregnancy Options.

