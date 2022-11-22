November 22, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather James Redford. Jim was predeceased by his wife Isabelle (2018), his father Jock Redford (1954), and his mother Helen Redford (1986). He is survived by his brother Jack Redford, daughter Jayne Chase (Doug) and their children Megan (Jesse) and Sydney, son John Redford, daughter Karen Hoekstra (Frank) and their daughter Rachel (Colton) and his great grandson Corbin.

Jim had a good life. He was born into a family with rich Port Alberni roots. Early on, he developed a love of sports, hunting, fishing and days at Sproat Lake. After graduating from ADHS, Jim went on to UBC, where he obtained a Bachelor of Education, then returned to Port Alberni to begin a successful career as a teacher and administrator. Jim spent many happy years as an administrator at EJ Dunn, where he met many of his lifelong friends.

While attending UBC, he started dating the love of his life, Isabelle Rieder, who he married in 1959. They went on to have three children, Jayne, John and Karen, born in 1961, 1963 and 1965, respectively, and celebrating the arrival of his beloved boat, purchased in 1966. There were many adventures spent with family and friends, snow skiing in the winters and boating in the summers. Jim’s home at the lake was a gathering place for many friends and family. He would often boast that he had the most beautiful place on the lake. While balancing his time with his family and career, Jim always made time for fishing, crabbing, prawning and working on the cabin at Big E’s Escape in Kildonan.

Upon retiring, Jim continued to spend his time doing the things he loved with his many friends while making time to travel extensively with Isabelle. He was also blessed in his retirement with his three grandchildren, who brought out his softer side. Whether it was dressing up in costumes, taking them for a walk in the backpack, or attending their sporting events, Jim took his grandparenting responsibilities seriously.

Please join us in celebrating his life at the Barclay Hotel on December I7 from 1-3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation (www.wcghfoundation.com) in appreciation for the years of care he received while living in Westhaven.