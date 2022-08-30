August 30, 2022

It is with sadness that the family of James (Jim) Walter Burns announce his passing just weeks before his 91st birthday. Predeceased by his wife, Rae Ann Burns, 3 months ago and survived by his sons, Tony (Kim) and Brady (Rhonda) and his grandchildren, Kim (Jim), Russell (Kyla), Kristen, Graeme (Alexandra) and Jamey (Brooke) and great grandchildren, Jakob, Taylor & Kia.

Jim grew up as an only child in Oak Bay but then moved to Royal Oak where the family lived until they moved to Shawnigan Lake in the early 70’s. Jim was a machinist by trade, working at United Engineering and BC Forest Products. Once in Shawnigan Lake, Jim began a waterski business, both selling products and teaching kids and adults how to ski. He worked with Parks and Rec in Victoria and even had a segment on Chek 6.

Jim was an avid sportsman – he enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved watching all sports and even playing & coaching baseball into his 70’s. He was also the oldest living previous grand master for the Masonite Lodge.

Jim was a true gentleman who was loved by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held for both Jim & Rae in the spring.

Online condolences may be made at www.hwwallacecbc.com.





